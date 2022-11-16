Overview

Dr. Michael Muench, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland School Of Med



Dr. Muench works at Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.