Dr. Michael Muench, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muench is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Muench, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Muench, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland School Of Med
Dr. Muench works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Overland Park12200 W 106th St Ste 125, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-5331
-
2
Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Menorah5701 W 119th St Ste 305, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (816) 378-5724Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muench?
Dr. Muench did my CVS testing and was extremely personable and made me feel comfortable. He made a very un-fun test a little easier. I would also just like to say all the staff that I worked with (genetic counselor, ultrasound tech, nurses, etc.) were so nice and caring. Would recommend this doctor and the OP location to anyone!
About Dr. Michael Muench, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1710976899
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Med
- Christiana Care Health Services Inc - Family Medicine|Christiana Care Health Services Inc - Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Christiana Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muench has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muench accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muench has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muench works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Muench. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muench.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muench, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muench appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.