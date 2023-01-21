Overview of Dr. Michael Muha, MD

Dr. Michael Muha, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bluffton Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Muha works at Orthopedic Institute Of Ohio in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.