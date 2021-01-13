Overview of Dr. Michael Muhlbauer, MD

Dr. Michael Muhlbauer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Muhlbauer works at LE BONHEUR CHILDRENS MED CTR in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spinal Cord Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.