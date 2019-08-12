Overview of Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD

Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Muldoon works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.