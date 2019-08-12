See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD

Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Muldoon works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muldoon's Office Locations

    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    3750 Convoy St Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 278-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pyogenic Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Injuries
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 12, 2019
    Dr. Muldoon and his PA-C, Ron MacNut have been excellent so far. The office staff not so great.
    S. Allen Kruse — Aug 12, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356428148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Usna
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muldoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muldoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muldoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muldoon works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Muldoon’s profile.

    Dr. Muldoon has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muldoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Muldoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muldoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muldoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muldoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

