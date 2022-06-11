Dr. Michael Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mullin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Mullin, MD
Dr. Michael Mullin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Mullin's Office Locations
North Range Behavioral Health1300 N 17th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 347-2120
- 2 1309 10th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 347-2120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mullin has helped our son with serve anxiety, he very concerned, personable we highly recommend him my son still continue to see Dr Mullin for check in 10 years later.
About Dr. Michael Mullin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.