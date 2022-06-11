Overview of Dr. Michael Mullin, MD

Dr. Michael Mullin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Mullin works at North Range Behavioral Health in Greeley, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.