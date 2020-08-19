Dr. Michael Mulock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mulock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mulock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA.
Dr. Mulock works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates1633 Route 51 Ste 103, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (304) 285-1996
-
2
Fayette Ear Nose Throat and Allergy PC160 Wayland Smith Dr Ste 204, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (412) 469-1500
-
3
Black & Gold Optical LLC1675 ROUTE 51, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-1500
- 4 1000 Park Place Dr, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (412) 469-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Uniontown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Had stents put in from my bellybutton to my groin on the right side
About Dr. Michael Mulock, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1285951228
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
