Dr. Michael Mulvaney, MD
Dr. Michael Mulvaney, MD is a Dermatologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Skin Specialists of the Capital Region Pllc264 Washington Avenue Ext Ste 201, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 452-1928
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
During my decades fighting skin cancer, I have been treated by Dr Mulvaney multiple times and have always been very satisfied with the treatments and the cosmetic appearance of the surgery sites, post op. I recommend Dr Mulvaney and his staff to anyone wanting first rate and compassionate care.
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1063405025
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
