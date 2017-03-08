Overview

Dr. Michael Munger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Munger works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Mission Farms in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.