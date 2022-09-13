Dr. Munier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Munier, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Munier, MD
Dr. Michael Munier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Munier works at
Dr. Munier's Office Locations
Coastal Ear Nose & Throat PA1050 W Granada Blvd Ste 4, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 760-6601
Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat1185 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 760-6601
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Munier has been my ENT doctor since 2007 and was the one instrumental in diagnosing my cancer. He is always positive and I have no problem recommending him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Munier, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427033984
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munier has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Munier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.