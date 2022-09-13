Overview of Dr. Michael Munier, MD

Dr. Michael Munier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Munier works at Coastal Ear Nose & Throat PA in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.