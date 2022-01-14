Overview

Dr. Michael Murnane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Murnane works at OhioHealth Physician Group in Gahanna, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.