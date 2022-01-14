Dr. Michael Murnane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murnane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Murnane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Ohio Health Physician Group765 N Hamilton Rd Ste 120, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 533-5000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Mike is the best. He listens and answers all your questions so you can understand them. He is the best at what he does, and so is his staff.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Ohio St University
- Ohio St U
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- University Of Georgia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
