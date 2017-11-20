See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in San Ramon, CA
Dr. Michael Murphy, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Murphy, MD

Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Murphy works at Diablo Valley Ent in San Ramon in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diablo Valley Ent in San Ramon
    2305 Camino Ramon Ste 200, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 242-0647
  2. 2
    Stanford Health Diablo Valley Ent in Walnut Creek
    2623 Shadelands Dr Ste 1, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 933-8462
  3. 3
    Stanford Health Care - Valleycare
    5555 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 933-8462
  4. 4
    5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 330B, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 933-8462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 20, 2017
    Great doctor. Surgeon, and person. .
    Bruce Sharkey in Walnut Creek, CA — Nov 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Murphy, MD
    About Dr. Michael Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013964410
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

