Dr. Michael Murray, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Murray, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
-
1
Bayfront Covenient Care Clinic1550 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 381-3627
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and efficient. Office staff super. Ice
About Dr. Michael Murray, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255380473
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
