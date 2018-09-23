Dr. Michael Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Murray, MD
Dr. Michael Murray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Grand River Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Montrose Regional Health, Saint Marys Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Urological Associates Westrn County2373 G Rd Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (810) 585-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Grand River Medical Center
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Montrose Regional Health
- Saint Marys Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful caring doctor. I have met several doctors since moving to Colorado. I have to say that Dr. Murray is one of the most attentive, knowledgeable, and personable doctors I have ever met. His office is very busy so I can expect some wait time to get in to see him but Dr. Murray made up for the wait. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Murray, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467484147
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Urology
