Dr. Michael Murray, MD

Urology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Murray, MD

Dr. Michael Murray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Grand River Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Montrose Regional Health, Saint Marys Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Murray works at Urological Associates Westrn County in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

    Urological Associates Westrn County
    2373 G Rd Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 585-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
  • Community Hospital
  • Delta County Memorial Hospital
  • Grand River Medical Center
  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Montrose Regional Health
  • Saint Marys Medical Center
  • Southwest Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2018
    What a wonderful caring doctor. I have met several doctors since moving to Colorado. I have to say that Dr. Murray is one of the most attentive, knowledgeable, and personable doctors I have ever met. His office is very busy so I can expect some wait time to get in to see him but Dr. Murray made up for the wait. I highly recommend him!
    DJ in CO — Sep 23, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Murray, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467484147
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray works at Urological Associates Westrn County in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

    Dr. Murray has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

