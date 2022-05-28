Dr. Michael Musacchio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musacchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Musacchio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Musacchio, MD
Dr. Michael Musacchio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Musacchio works at
Dr. Musacchio's Office Locations
NorthShore Medical Group225 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 570-1440
NorthShore University HealthSystem2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-1440
NorthShore University HealthSystem7900 Rollins Rd # 1100, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 570-1440
Northshore Univ Healthsystem Faculty Practice Asso9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-1440Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Center for Spine Care17980 Dallas Pkwy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75287 Directions (214) 378-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Musacchio has done surgery on me three times due to age related spinal stenosis and nerve compression aggravated by RA.He is the absolute best.As a retired nurse I would and have recommended him to others His intervention has always relieved my severe back pain.His entire team is superb.If you want the best results see Dr Musacchio.
About Dr. Michael Musacchio, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1306036876
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- Neurosurgery
