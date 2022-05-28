Overview of Dr. Michael Musacchio, MD

Dr. Michael Musacchio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Musacchio works at NorthShore Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Gurnee, IL, Skokie, IL and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.