Dr. Michael Musal, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Musal, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Muncie, IN.
Dr. Musal works at
Locations
Adolescent & Pediatric Dentistry PC610 S Tillotson Ave Ste 101, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 273-2680
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Musal helped with an emergency over the holidays and never once made me feel bad for asking for help or clarification for my child. I appreciate him taking the time to care for my child as well as follow up to make sure things were trending in the right direction.
About Dr. Michael Musal, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musal accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Musal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.