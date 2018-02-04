Overview of Dr. Michael Muscatella, MD

Dr. Michael Muscatella, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Muscatella works at Michael Muscatella DPM in Champaign, IL with other offices in Monticello, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.