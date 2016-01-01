Overview

Dr. Michael Muschel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Muschel works at ColumbiaDoctors - 745 Route 17M in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericarditis, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.