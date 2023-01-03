See All Psychiatrists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (45)
Map Pin Small Round Rock, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD

Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Musgrove works at Central Texas Mental Health in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Musgrove's Office Locations

  1
    Central Texas Mental Health
    1717 N Interstate 35 Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78664 (512) 964-6992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Testing
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
Autism
Binge Eating Disorder
Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Depersonalization Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Schizophrenia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 03, 2023
    I was referred to Dr. Musgrove's office after a traumatic innocent where the defendant was found guilty on criminal charges. In April of 2018, i was first seen by Julie Williams's. She was patient, understanding and took the time to hear what happened & why i was there. I have recently moved out if state she made sure i was able to find someone in my state. The office staff has always been nothing but kind, efficient letting me know what my cost was both as self pay & with insurance. Always got my messages to Julie William's and answered any questions, rescheduling issues or anything i asked about with real answers and always made sure they were kind, respectful and knowledgeable about what they told me. I am forever grateful for Julie Williams and all the staff.
    Anonymous — Jan 03, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1033166368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Musgrove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musgrove works at Central Texas Mental Health in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Musgrove’s profile.

    Dr. Musgrove has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Musgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musgrove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musgrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musgrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

