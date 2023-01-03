Overview of Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD

Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Musgrove works at Central Texas Mental Health in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.