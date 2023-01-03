Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD
Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Musgrove's Office Locations
Central Texas Mental Health1717 N Interstate 35 Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 964-6992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musgrove?
I was referred to Dr. Musgrove's office after a traumatic innocent where the defendant was found guilty on criminal charges. In April of 2018, i was first seen by Julie Williams's. She was patient, understanding and took the time to hear what happened & why i was there. I have recently moved out if state she made sure i was able to find someone in my state. The office staff has always been nothing but kind, efficient letting me know what my cost was both as self pay & with insurance. Always got my messages to Julie William's and answered any questions, rescheduling issues or anything i asked about with real answers and always made sure they were kind, respectful and knowledgeable about what they told me. I am forever grateful for Julie Williams and all the staff.
About Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033166368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musgrove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musgrove accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musgrove has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Musgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musgrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musgrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musgrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.