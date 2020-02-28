Overview of Dr. Michael Musho, MD

Dr. Michael Musho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Musho works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Rockledge in Rockledge, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.