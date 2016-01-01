Overview of Dr. Michael Nagel, MD

Dr. Michael Nagel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Nagel works at ProMedica Physicians Neurology in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.