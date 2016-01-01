Dr. Michael Nagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nagel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Nagel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Neurology2130 W Central Ave Ste 101-103, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3900
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912999350
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Nagel has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagel.
