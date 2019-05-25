Dr. Michael Nakao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Michael Nakao, MD
Dr. Michael Nakao, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Nakao works at
Dr. Nakao's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Services5 Palisades Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 438-4496
-
2
Samaritan Hospital-st Marys Campus1300 Massachusetts Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 268-6280
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Excellent! Dr. Nakao was able to diagnose something that I have spent four years getting diagnosed by other doctors who couldn't figure out what was wrong with me. He nailed it, treated me, and I have never felt better. Not perfect, but better. Office staff seemed a little brusque.
- 48 years of experience
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Nakao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakao works at
Dr. Nakao has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.