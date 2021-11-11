Dr. Michael Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Nathan, MD
Dr. Michael Nathan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Nathan's Office Locations
Associates in Otolaryngology2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 408, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 977-4779Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Associates in Otolaryngology6355 Walker Ln Ste 411, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (571) 470-8075Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nathan's bedside manner was exceptional. I didn't feel rushed during my visit...he listened to all of my concerns and addressed each one - in detail. The triage nurse and other staff were courteous, professional, and very welcoming.
About Dr. Michael Nathan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1174614655
Education & Certifications
- St George's University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
