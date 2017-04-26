Dr. Michael Nathanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nathanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Nathanson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Nathanson works at
Locations
Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates1633 Route 51 Ste 103, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (304) 285-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nathanson and his staff and incredible. My husband has been having an issue with a leaky heart valve for a few years. He is much younger than most with this problem. Dr.Nathanson is very happy to answer any questions that he or I have, he gives very realistic answers and is honest. His staff works with you on getting an appointment that fits your needs. Getting that initial appointment sometimes takes a little while, but if you're looking for quality, he's worth the wait.
About Dr. Michael Nathanson, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871591255
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathanson works at
Dr. Nathanson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathanson.
