Overview

Dr. Michael Nathanson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Nathanson works at Jefferson Cardiology Association in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.