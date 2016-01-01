Overview of Dr. Michael Naughton, MD

Dr. Michael Naughton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Naughton works at Michael J Naughton MD in Gadsden, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.