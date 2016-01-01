See All General Surgeons in Gadsden, AL
Dr. Michael Naughton, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Gadsden, AL
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Naughton, MD

Dr. Michael Naughton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Naughton works at Michael J Naughton MD in Gadsden, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naughton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zynia Pua-vines MD PC
    501 S 3rd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 547-8680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Abdominal Pain

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Naughton, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164494167
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naughton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naughton works at Michael J Naughton MD in Gadsden, AL. View the full address on Dr. Naughton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Naughton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naughton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

