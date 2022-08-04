Overview of Dr. Michael Naughton, MD

Dr. Michael Naughton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Naughton works at Cape Medical Oncology in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.