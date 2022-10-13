See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Michael Nazar, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Nazar, MD

Dr. Michael Nazar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Nazar works at Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nazar's Office Locations

    Spectrum Internal Medicine Pllc
    1445 Portland Ave Ste 302, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 544-1120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Asthma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Shingles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Nazar is thorough and takes his time with you. Very friendly.
    Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Nazar, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Nazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazar works at Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nazar’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

