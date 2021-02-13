See All Dermatologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (58)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Nazareth works at Western New York Dermatology in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western New York Dermatology
    297 Spindrift Dr Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 831-2600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Feb 13, 2021
    Not sure how he could have any less than 5+ stars. Amazing team. Doesn’t get any better than this for derm. We refer patients here and they see my whole family.
    Christian Delaney — Feb 13, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467614172
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Buffalo
    • Sisters of Charity Hospital
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    • Canisius College
