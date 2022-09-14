Overview of Dr. Michael Nazmy, MD

Dr. Michael Nazmy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Nazmy works at Urological Specialties in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.