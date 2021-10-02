Dr. Michael Neary, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Neary, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Neary, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Neary works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Dental & Orthodontics Glendale5905 W Bell Rd Ste 6, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 607-1581
-
2
Associated Dental Care Glendale W Bell7200 W Bell Rd Ste D1, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 264-7852
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and took the time to explain treatment options. Listened and responded to my questions. Explained what insurance would cover and recommended to send treatment to insurance first to see if my request would be covered. Did great work on my other cavity. Very pleased with Dr. Neary and staff overall.
About Dr. Michael Neary, DDS
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144435611
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
