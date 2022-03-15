Dr. Michael Neel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Neel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Neel, MD
Dr. Michael Neel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Neel works at
Dr. Neel's Office Locations
-
1
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neel?
Dr Neel caring and knowledgeable and professional and friendly Staff kind
About Dr. Michael Neel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720081847
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Oncology, University Of Florida
- University Of Florida, University Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neel works at
Dr. Neel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Neel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.