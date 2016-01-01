Overview of Dr. Michael Neely, DO

Dr. Michael Neely, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Neely works at MJN Medical PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.