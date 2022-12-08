Dr. Michael Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Nelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
ProActive Heart & Vascular7751 WOLF RIVER BLVD, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 297-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Dr . Nelson and his staff were patient and efficient. They explained (in detail) my procedure and alleviated my concerns. Mina and Kim were very kind.
About Dr. Michael Nelson, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043477136
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Yeshiva
- Interventional Cardiology and Phlebology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.