Overview

Dr. Michael Nelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at ProActive Heart & Vein Center, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.