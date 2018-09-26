Overview of Dr. Michael Nemunaitis, MD

Dr. Michael Nemunaitis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Nemunaitis works at Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.