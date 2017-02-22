Dr. Michael Nethers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nethers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nethers, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Nethers, MD
Dr. Michael Nethers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Nethers works at
Dr. Nethers' Office Locations
-
1
Heartland Woman's Healthcare1201 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nethers?
Dr. Nethers is a wonderful doctor. I had a complicated pregnancy and delivery. He was professional, caught my issues before any harm was done, and smoothly delivered my first child. I highly recommend him. I had experience with several doctors at Physicians for Women while trying to conceive, and their incompetence and treating me as though I were dumb (told me because I had a false positive pregnancy test I must not know how to take a test correctly) only made me value Dr. Nethers more!
About Dr. Michael Nethers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841250966
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- The Ohio State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nethers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nethers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nethers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nethers works at
Dr. Nethers has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nethers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nethers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nethers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nethers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nethers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.