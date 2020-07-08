Dr. Michael Neuenschwander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuenschwander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Neuenschwander, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Neuenschwander, MD
Dr. Michael Neuenschwander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Neuenschwander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Neuenschwander's Office Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville80 Doctors Dr Ste 2C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuenschwander?
He was very helpful and took time to answer my questions.
About Dr. Michael Neuenschwander, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1841297884
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuenschwander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuenschwander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neuenschwander using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neuenschwander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuenschwander works at
Dr. Neuenschwander has seen patients for Otitis Media, Laryngitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuenschwander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neuenschwander speaks French.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuenschwander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuenschwander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuenschwander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuenschwander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.