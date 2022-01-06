See All Hand Surgeons in Springfield, IL
Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Springfield, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD

Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Neumeister works at Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neumeister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc
    747 N Rutledge St Fl 3, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-6314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Skin Grafts

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326034448
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Siu School Of Med
    Residency
    • Manitoba University
    Internship
    • Toronto East General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neumeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neumeister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neumeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neumeister works at Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Neumeister’s profile.

    Dr. Neumeister has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neumeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Neumeister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neumeister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neumeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neumeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

