Dr. Michael Newcomer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Newcomer, MD
Dr. Michael Newcomer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.
Dr. Newcomer's Office Locations
The Womens Health Group P.A.1620 Charles Pl, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-1400
Women's Health Group PA East8315 Positano Dr, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Newcomer, MD
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newcomer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newcomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newcomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newcomer has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newcomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newcomer speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Newcomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newcomer.
