Dr. Michael Newman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Newman, MD
Dr. Michael Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
-
1
South Bay Plastic Surgeons3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 306, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-0644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Beverly Hills Multi-Specialty Aesthetics9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 220, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 859-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I can not say enough good things about Dr. Michael K. Newman! I was diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer in November and had to digest the earth shattering news that I was going to lose my breasts at 37. Dr. Newman came highly recommended as a seasoned reconstructive surgeon and it showed. First he put me at ease by showing me a myriad of photos of bi-lateral mastectomy success stories and reassured me that he would do his very best to make sure I had a similar result. He made sure I was comfortable and well informed throughout the entire process from pre-op to day-of to post-op check ups. 6 months later I am blown away with my "makeover!" My breasts are easily more beautiful than they were before. He was able to salvage my nipples and create a beautiful shape. They are so perky! All my friends are jealous and my fiancee is an equally happy customer. ;0) Best news yet, I'm currently cancer free and am working hard to stay that way. Thank you Dr. Newman!
About Dr. Michael Newman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669401881
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Med Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
