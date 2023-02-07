Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD
Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Texas Orthopedic Specialists2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Texas Orthopedic Specialists10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Orthopedic Specialists3301 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 540-4477
Alliance Office3100 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 540-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen did a bicep tear repair and a shoulder clean up of bone spurs, the recovery was long but the care I received was unsurpassed . His team is highly professional and know what they are doing.
About Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1891942850
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.