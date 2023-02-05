Dr. Michael Niederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Niederman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Niederman, MD
Dr. Michael Niederman, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Niederman works at
Dr. Niederman's Office Locations
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Psychiatry - Upper East Side425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Niederman?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Niederman for eight years. He is a caring, knowledgeable professional. I feel fortunate to have him as my doctor
About Dr. Michael Niederman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073675005
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niederman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niederman works at
Dr. Niederman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchiectasis and Mycobacterial Lung Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Niederman speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Niederman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.