Overview of Dr. Michael Niederman, MD

Dr. Michael Niederman, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Niederman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Psychiatry - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchiectasis and Mycobacterial Lung Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.