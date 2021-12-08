Overview of Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD

Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Nimaroff works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Hysteroscopy and Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.