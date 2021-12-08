Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimaroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
NS University600 Northern Blvd Ste 212, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 472-5700
- North Shore University Hospital
Chose Dr Nimaroff out of 4 highly rated surgeons. Dr N is hands on professional surgeon, I instantly felt he is the right one. He did not beat around the bush was direct and reassuring. His experience is impressive. laparoscopy was done perfectly on a 14 yo teenager. Highly recommend. Happy with the dr choice and the surgery results on all levels, and thank you!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Nimaroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimaroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimaroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimaroff has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Hysteroscopy and Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimaroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimaroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimaroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimaroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimaroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.