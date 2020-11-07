Dr. Michael Nissen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nissen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Nissen, MD
Dr. Michael Nissen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Nissen works at
Dr. Nissen's Office Locations
-
1
Kkb Medical P.c.1317 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-7000
-
2
Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5454
-
3
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nissen?
I’ve worked with Dr. Nissen for about 6-7 years. He’s helped me immensely, honestly, beautifully. All 5 stars solidly in place.
About Dr. Michael Nissen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609875442
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nissen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nissen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nissen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nissen works at
Dr. Nissen has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nissen speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nissen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nissen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.