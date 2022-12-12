Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Nissenbaum works at
Locations
New York Neurologic Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Doctor Nissenbaum for trigger point injections for several years now. Dr. Nissenbaum in wonderful and very gentle. Great bedside manner. Have no problem getting an appointment with him when I require these injections. Do Not hesitate to go to Doctor Nissenbaum.
About Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1912288218
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nissenbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nissenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nissenbaum has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nissenbaum speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissenbaum.
