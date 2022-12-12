Overview

Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Nissenbaum works at New York Neurologic Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.