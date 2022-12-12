See All Neurologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD

Neurology
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Nissenbaum works at New York Neurologic Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    New York Neurologic Associates
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 488-1888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Cerebrovascular Disease
Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2022
    I have been going to Doctor Nissenbaum for trigger point injections for several years now. Dr. Nissenbaum in wonderful and very gentle. Great bedside manner. Have no problem getting an appointment with him when I require these injections. Do Not hesitate to go to Doctor Nissenbaum.
    Leone — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1912288218
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Nissenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nissenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nissenbaum works at New York Neurologic Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nissenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Nissenbaum has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nissenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nissenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

