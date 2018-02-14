Dr. Michael Nizzi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nizzi, DO
Dr. Michael Nizzi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
Grand Traverse Surgical701 W Front St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 346-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good in explaining the Surgical procedure. He is very thorough when he goes over health records.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700802055
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- General Surgery
Dr. Nizzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nizzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nizzi has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nizzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.