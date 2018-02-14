Overview of Dr. Michael Nizzi, DO

Dr. Michael Nizzi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Nizzi works at Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.