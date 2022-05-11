Dr. Michael Nolen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nolen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Nolen, MD
Dr. Michael Nolen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Nolen's Office Locations
Corporate Health America Pllc7 Shackleford West Blvd Ste 402, Little Rock, AR 72211
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nolen performed three by passes on my wife`s heart 4 weeks ago, and I give him the highest reccomendation, he saved my wife's life. The nurses and staff at Arkansas Heart Hospital were the best I have ever seen and all trully cared for my wife Gwen and I, we highly reccommend Dr. Nolen and the Arkansas Heart Hospital, thank you all.
About Dr. Michael Nolen, MD
- 26 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Tx Heart Inst/St Lukes Med Center
- University Ar
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolen has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.