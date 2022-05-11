Overview of Dr. Michael Nolen, MD

Dr. Michael Nolen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Nolen works at Corporate Health America Pllc in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Arteriovenous Fistula Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.