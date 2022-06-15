Dr. Michael Noonan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Noonan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Noonan, MD is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Noonan works at
Locations
-
1
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists162 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 222-0198Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists160 Hawley Ln Ste 104, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 377-0639Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30pmSundayClosed
-
3
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists299 Seymour Ave, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 377-0639Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noonan?
Have been seeing Michael for many years with high confidence
About Dr. Michael Noonan, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1609892371
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Yale University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noonan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noonan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noonan works at
Dr. Noonan has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noonan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Noonan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noonan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.