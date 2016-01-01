Dr. Michael Nooromid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nooromid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nooromid, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Vascular Center111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Vascular Center1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Nooromid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nooromid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nooromid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nooromid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Nooromid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nooromid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nooromid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nooromid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.