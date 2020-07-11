Overview of Dr. Michael Nordstrom, MD

Dr. Michael Nordstrom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Nordstrom works at Aurora Otolaryngology in Greenfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.