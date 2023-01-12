See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Michael Norman, DO

Internal Medicine
3.3 (31)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Norman, DO

Dr. Michael Norman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bear Valley Community Hospital.

Dr. Norman works at JANARDHANA KOLAVALA MD in Apple Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Norman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Janardhana R Kolavala A Professional Corporation
    18523 Corwin Rd Ste E, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 242-1222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bear Valley Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Michael Norman, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912978123
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norman works at JANARDHANA KOLAVALA MD in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Norman’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.

