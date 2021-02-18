Dr. Michael Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Norris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Los Alamitos3771 Katella Ave Ste 210, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-0581
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Norris has taken care of my husband since 1992. He has always been very sensitive and professional. He carefully referred him to an Oncologist, Dr, Janis and Dr. Mario Curti. and he is 90 and still going
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norris speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
